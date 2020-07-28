Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,370 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTVA. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

Corteva stock opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. Corteva has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.87. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

