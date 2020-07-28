Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €37.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €37.00 ($41.57) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on 1COV. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.50 ($34.27) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. HSBC set a €29.00 ($32.58) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €37.78 ($42.45).

1COV stock opened at €36.67 ($41.20) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €35.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of €34.06. Covestro has a 52 week low of €23.54 ($26.45) and a 52 week high of €48.18 ($54.13).

Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

