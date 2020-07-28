Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 91 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 91 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Intuit from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.06.

In related news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,717,618.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit stock opened at $296.14 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $314.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $293.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

