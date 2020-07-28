Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys New Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 124.4% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,318,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 359.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 312,385 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,552,000. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 68,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $3,642,181.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 326,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,472,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total transaction of $174,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,964,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. G.Research cut their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Shares of LYV opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.90.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.