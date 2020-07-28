Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 1,252 Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $1,805,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,684,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,228,000 after acquiring an additional 361,099 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $437,618.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.14. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,751 shares in the company, valued at $270,587.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCHW stock opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.25. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 31.48%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

