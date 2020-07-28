Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 782.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 116.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Enbridge by 33.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ENB. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

NYSE ENB opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. Enbridge had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.00%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

