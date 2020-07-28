Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Invests $41,000 in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 20.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 28.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.74. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.86.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. ValuEngine raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

In related news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $623,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,711.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 10,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $376,725.35. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,093. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

