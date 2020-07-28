Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Makes New $32,000 Investment in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

EDU opened at $139.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27 and a beta of 1.27. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a one year low of $97.50 and a one year high of $153.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.95.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EDU. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $148.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura upped their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.20.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.