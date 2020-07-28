Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAX. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 14,066.7% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.11.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $89.29 on Tuesday. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $95.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $6,148,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,473 shares in the company, valued at $6,500,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $124,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,264.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,932. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

