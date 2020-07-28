Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RQI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,970,000 after acquiring an additional 81,959 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 78,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 339.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 591,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 456,628 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RQI opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.26. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $16.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

