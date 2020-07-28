Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 62.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 23,792 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,482,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $52.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average is $44.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%.

