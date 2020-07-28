Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Takes $36,000 Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 197,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 104,912 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.59.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $163,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,167.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.90.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

