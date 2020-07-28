Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Takes Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HYG. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 295.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 323.9% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 256.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $84.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.57. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $67.52 and a 12 month high of $88.53.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Read More: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.