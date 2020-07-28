Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Takes Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $8,534,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 32,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 32,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 306,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,339,000 after purchasing an additional 21,438 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, Director Richard J. Harshman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at $112,182.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $104.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.11. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($2.78). The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Standpoint Research initiated coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.21.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.