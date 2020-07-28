Creative Planning Boosts Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Creative Planning raised its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BofA Securities lowered shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays downgraded Align Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $258.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.29.

In other Align Technology news, CMO Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.09, for a total value of $539,791.14. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,692.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 5,846 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $1,332,654.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,686.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,241,054. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $308.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.88 and a 12 month high of $326.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.62.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $352.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.50 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 78.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

