Creative Planning Buys 2,268 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Creative Planning increased its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $536,603,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,671,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,927 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $48,975,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,681,000 after purchasing an additional 662,005 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,560,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,352,000 after purchasing an additional 292,600 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PRU opened at $64.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.64 and its 200-day moving average is $67.86. Prudential Financial Inc has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $103.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

