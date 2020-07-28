Creative Planning Buys Shares of 40,397 Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $26,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $27,000.

OTIS stock opened at $58.32 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion and a PE ratio of 30.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.33.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion.

OTIS has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

