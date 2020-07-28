Creative Planning Cuts Position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Mercadolibre by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,152,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,145,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mercadolibre from $670.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup raised Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $800.65.

Shares of Mercadolibre stock opened at $1,070.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $965.42 and a 200 day moving average of $727.89. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52 week low of $422.22 and a 52 week high of $1,125.00. The company has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of -254.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $652.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

