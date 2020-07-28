Creative Planning Cuts Stock Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $216,802,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,671,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,111,000 after acquiring an additional 852,411 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,684,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,038,000 after acquiring an additional 662,116 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in American Water Works by 1,052.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 496,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,328,000 after acquiring an additional 453,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter worth approximately $8,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In other American Water Works news, Director Lloyd M. Yates bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.95 per share, for a total transaction of $231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,395. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.75.

NYSE AWK opened at $144.33 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $145.97. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

