Creative Planning Decreases Stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $76.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.89. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $76.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.97 million. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.65.

In other Monster Beverage news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $1,024,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,759.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 64,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $4,707,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,108 shares of company stock valued at $13,486,804 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

