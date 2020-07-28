Creative Planning Has $1.86 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Creative Planning cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20,533.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $99.49 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $130.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.58.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

