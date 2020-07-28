Creative Planning Increases Position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter worth $5,797,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 574.7% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Polaris Industries from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Polaris Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $97.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.82. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

