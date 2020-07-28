Creative Planning Increases Stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,680 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 4.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,632 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 12.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 907,619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $44,746,000 after acquiring an additional 100,198 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 64.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

NYSE:BUD opened at $54.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.16. The company has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.32. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $102.59.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

BUD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.