Creative Planning Purchases 257 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Humana by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Humana from $405.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $411.29.

NYSE:HUM opened at $391.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $412.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $387.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.04.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

