Creative Planning Purchases 270 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Creative Planning raised its position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Verisign were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisign in the fourth quarter worth $4,817,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Verisign by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisign by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisign by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisign by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cfra upped their price target on Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $209.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.95. Verisign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.77 and a fifty-two week high of $221.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32. The company had revenue of $314.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.43 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.05, for a total value of $1,310,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,138,250.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,215 shares in the company, valued at $180,843,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,773,895 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

