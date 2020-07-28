Creative Planning Purchases 324 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVRG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 144,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 48,534 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $63.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.50. Evergy has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Evergy had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Evergy from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

