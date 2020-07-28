Creative Planning Raises Stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 118.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Fortinet by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Fortinet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

In other Fortinet news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,859,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $299,461.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,168,500 shares in the company, valued at $651,578,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,728 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,055. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT opened at $136.65 on Tuesday. Fortinet Inc has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $151.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.40.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

