Creative Planning Sells 1,783 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,814,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $3,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,773 shares of company stock valued at $5,343,948 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.69.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $151.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.19. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $158.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.22 and its 200 day moving average is $136.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

