Creative Planning Sells 314,049 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 64.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 314,049 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of EQT by 3.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 135,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of EQT by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 196.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 101.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. EQT Co. has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $17.16.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.11 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra increased their price objective on EQT from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a $15.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.68.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

