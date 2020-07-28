Creative Planning Trims Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 0.3% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,030,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the second quarter worth about $458,000. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $298.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.61. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $311.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.70.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

