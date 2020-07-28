Crescent Point Energy (CPG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($4.49). The company had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.65 million. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 108.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. On average, analysts expect Crescent Point Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.69. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPG shares. Scotiabank cut Crescent Point Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.69.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

