Critical Comparison: Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) vs. Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Gossamer Bio and Humanigen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio N/A -53.83% -45.47% Humanigen N/A N/A -1,303.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gossamer Bio and Humanigen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gossamer Bio 0 0 8 0 3.00 Humanigen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gossamer Bio presently has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 122.47%. Given Gossamer Bio’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gossamer Bio is more favorable than Humanigen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.1% of Gossamer Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of Gossamer Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Humanigen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Gossamer Bio has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Humanigen has a beta of -1.54, suggesting that its share price is 254% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gossamer Bio and Humanigen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio N/A N/A -$180.31 million ($3.29) -4.17 Humanigen N/A N/A -$10.29 million N/A N/A

Summary

Gossamer Bio beats Humanigen on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications. It has license agreement with Pulmokine, Inc. to develop and commercialize GB002 and related backup compounds; and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize GB004 and related compounds. The company was formerly known as FSG, Bio, Inc. and changed its name to Gossamer Bio, Inc. in 2017. Gossamer Bio, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing its proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's products include lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab, which are monoclonal antibodies derived from Humaneered platform. Lenzilumab targets granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), and is in development as a potential medicine for chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy, as well as a potential treatment for rare hematologic cancers, such as chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) and juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia (JMML). Ifabotuzumab targets Ephrin type-A receptor 3 (EphA3), and is being explored as a potential treatment for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and other cancers, as well as for use in novel CAR-T construct and bispecific antibody platform. The company was formerly known as KaloBios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Humanigen, Inc. in August 2017. Humanigen, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Burlingame, California.

