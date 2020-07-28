Critical Survey: Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) vs. Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD)

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) and Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and Barrick Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortuna Silver Mines 0 4 3 0 2.43 Barrick Gold 0 2 2 0 2.50

Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus price target of $7.34, indicating a potential upside of 1.38%. Barrick Gold has a consensus price target of $22.19, indicating a potential downside of 25.82%. Given Fortuna Silver Mines’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fortuna Silver Mines is more favorable than Barrick Gold.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.9% of Fortuna Silver Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Barrick Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Fortuna Silver Mines has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fortuna Silver Mines and Barrick Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortuna Silver Mines $257.19 million 5.17 $23.80 million $0.17 42.59 Barrick Gold $9.72 billion 5.47 $3.97 billion $0.51 58.65

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Fortuna Silver Mines. Fortuna Silver Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barrick Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fortuna Silver Mines and Barrick Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortuna Silver Mines 6.94% 2.86% 1.98% Barrick Gold 41.16% 3.75% 2.42%

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Fortuna Silver Mines on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina. The company was formerly known as Fortuna Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. in June 2005. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia. It also owns gold mines and exploration properties in Africa; and gold projects located in South America and North America. Barrick Gold Corporation has strategic cooperation agreement with Shandong Gold Group Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

