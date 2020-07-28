Cwm LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,644 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPC. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 15,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.54.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

