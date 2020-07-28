Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $178.89 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 993.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.32.

In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 172,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $31,095,367.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 616,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,153,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $114,989,868.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,311.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

