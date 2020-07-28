Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics stock opened at $147.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.48. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $193.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

GD has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.85.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

