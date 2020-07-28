Cwm LLC Has $280,000 Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 7,242.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 21.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,607 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 220.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 7.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 158,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $188,000. 61.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 202.89, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.77.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

In other news, Director William A. Smith bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

