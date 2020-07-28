Cwm LLC Has $293,000 Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 14,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $340,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $124,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,264.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,932 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $89.29 on Tuesday. Baxter International Inc has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $95.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.93 and its 200-day moving average is $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

BAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.11.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

