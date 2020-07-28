Cwm LLC Has $343,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $51.99 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $61.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day moving average of $51.81.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.