Cwm LLC Lowers Holdings in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,897,000. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 2,335.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNAP. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Snap from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra raised Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Snap from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Snap from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.55.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. Snap Inc has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $26.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.53.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,877,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $65,135,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,322,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,424,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $146,046.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,573,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,733,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,321,742 shares of company stock valued at $155,652,902 over the last quarter.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

