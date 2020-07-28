Cwm LLC Purchases 317 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 414.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 133.3% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 621.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFG opened at $44.71 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $60.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.87.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Daniel Gelatt acquired 28,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.52 per share, for a total transaction of $999,816.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 187,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,668,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

