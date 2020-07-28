Cwm LLC Sells 2,077 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,561 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in BP by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in BP by 555.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BP from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of BP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. BP plc has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $40.23. The firm has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.80.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BP plc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

