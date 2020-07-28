Cwm LLC Sells 89,153 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 89,153 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $49,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $221,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 14.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $619,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 5.6% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $1,456,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,942.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,550 shares of company stock worth $24,818,258. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FedEx from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on FedEx from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on FedEx from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.08.

FDX stock opened at $170.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.96 and its 200-day moving average is $136.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.53. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $176.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

