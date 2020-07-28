Cwm LLC Takes $272,000 Position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,278,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,956,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,137,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,069,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,513,000.

OTIS stock opened at $58.32 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.33.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion.

OTIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

