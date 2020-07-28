Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €41.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €41.00 ($46.07) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($53.93) price target on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €48.00 ($53.93) price target on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($52.81) price target on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($42.70) price target on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €41.33 ($46.44).

Get Daimler alerts:

Daimler stock opened at €40.07 ($45.02) on Monday. Daimler has a 1-year low of €21.02 ($23.61) and a 1-year high of €54.50 ($61.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $42.87 billion and a PE ratio of 114.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.75.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.