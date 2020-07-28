Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DAI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($42.70) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. HSBC set a €30.00 ($33.71) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €41.33 ($46.44).

ETR DAI opened at €40.07 ($45.02) on Monday. Daimler has a 12 month low of €21.02 ($23.61) and a 12 month high of €54.50 ($61.24). The stock has a market cap of $42.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €37.54 and its 200-day moving average price is €35.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.65.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

