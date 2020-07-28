Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €48.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($52.81) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($42.70) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Daimler currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €41.33 ($46.44).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of DAI opened at €40.07 ($45.02) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.19. Daimler has a twelve month low of €21.02 ($23.61) and a twelve month high of €54.50 ($61.24). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €35.75. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.49.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.