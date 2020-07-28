Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,181 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 29.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,550,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $356,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,156,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,262,000 after acquiring an additional 385,441 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 39.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,346,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $182,278,000 after acquiring an additional 942,118 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 23.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,332,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,466,000 after acquiring an additional 628,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $175,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. MKM Partners upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $76.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.71. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

