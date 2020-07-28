Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.06 million. On average, analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. Delek Logistics Partners has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $33.62. The company has a market cap of $772.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) by 192.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,557 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.80% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DKL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Delek Logistics Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Delek Logistics Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek Logistics Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

