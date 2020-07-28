Delek US (DK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Delek US (NYSE:DK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. On average, analysts expect Delek US to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Delek US stock opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 2.01. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $44.08.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

